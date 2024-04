STORY: Thousands of young people were partying in the dawn hours when the armed Palestinian infiltrators swept in.

According to police, 364 people were shot, bludgeoned or burned to death at the Nova Festival in a stretch of tree-dotted brush near Kibbutz Reim.

Another 40 people were taken hostage by Hamas back to the Gaza Strip, police said.

More than 250 hostages were seized and some 1,200 people killed during the attack, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 33,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to the health ministry in Gaza.