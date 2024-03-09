STORY: A ship laden with relief supplies for Gaza was being prepared in Cyprus on Saturday (March 9) as part of efforts to aid a population on the brink of famine.

The European Commission has said a maritime aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza could start operating as early as this weekend.

That's in a pilot project run by an international charity and financed by the UAE.

Pallets of rice, flour and protein were being loaded in Larnaca in an operation organized by World Central Kitchen.

Separately, the United States has said it plans to build a temporary jetty to bring aid into Gaza, which has no port infrastructure.

Negotiations on a possible ceasefire in the Gaza conflict remain deadlocked.

And aid agencies have warned of a looming famine five months into Israel's bombardment of the enclave.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants are now internally displaced, with severe bottlenecks in aid deliveries at land border checkpoints.

Over a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

There on Saturday, Israel struck one of the city's largest residential towers.

Israel's military said the block was being used by Hamas to plan attacks on Israelis.

One of the building's 300 residents, Mohammad Al-Nabrees, said they'd been given a 30-minute warning to flee at night.

He said there was an atmosphere of panic and fear, with residents leaving their belongings behind and children falling as they ran down the stairs.

Health authorities in Gaza have said nearly 31,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war triggered by an October 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.