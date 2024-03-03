STORY: Abu Anza said she was sleeping in her house in Rafah's al-Salam neighborhood, with her husband and her four-month-old twins, Wessam and Naeem, when an Israeli airstrike hit the building.

Abu Anza was preparing for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and she had hoped that a ceasefire would materialize before that time, she said.

Her husband had plans to leave Gaza and was issued a passport, but the war stopped him, she added.

At least 14 Palestinians have been killed in the airstrike that hit Abu Anza family's house, according to Palestinian health officials. Some bodies remain under the rubble.

At least 30,410 Palestinians have been killed and 71,700 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.