Germany's Scholz says cannot 'watch Palestinians risk starvation'
STORY: "We cannot stand by and watch Palestinians risk starvation. That's not us. That is not what we stand for," Scholz said at a joint news conference with Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
|Delayed 04:19:22 2024-03-17 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.008 ILS
|+0.46%
|+1.36%
|-0.23%
|07:48pm
|UNICEF says over 13,000 children killed in Gaza in Israel offensive
|RE
|07:32pm
|Scholz to Netanyahu: cannot stand by as Palestinians risk starvation
|RE
STORY: "We cannot stand by and watch Palestinians risk starvation. That's not us. That is not what we stand for," Scholz said at a joint news conference with Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
|UNICEF says over 13,000 children killed in Gaza in Israel offensive
|RE
|Scholz to Netanyahu: cannot stand by as Palestinians risk starvation
|RE
|Germany's Scholz says cannot 'watch Palestinians risk starvation'
|RE
|Netanyahu: military to 'enable' civilians fleeing Rafah
|RE
|EU's von der Leyen says Gaza facing famine, ceasefire needed rapidly
|RE
|Netanyahu says Schumer speech calling for Israel election was inappropriate
|RE
|Netanyahu says Israel to press on with assault as truce talks to resume
|RE
|Aid reaches northern Gaza as Israel and Hamas consider truce talks
|RE
|Aid group, US defense share videos of Gaza deliveries
|RE
|US military says it destroyed Houthi drone over Red Sea
|RE
|EU to bolster Egypt ties with billions in funding
|RE
|Israel preps for new ceasefire talks, hunger in Gaza worsens
|RE
|Israel to attend new ceasefire talks as UN says Gaza hunger crisis worsens
|RE
|Germany's Scholz calls for large-scale aid access to Gaza
|RE
|Germany calls for large-scale aid access to Gaza as Scholz heads to Israel
|RE
|U.N. agency in Gaza says one in three children under 2 is acutely malnourished
|RE
|World Central Kitchen prepares aid to be shipped to Gaza
|RE
|Israel's Rafah operation would be 'catastrophic': UN
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 7 PM ET
|DJ
|Hamas lashes out at Abbas's 'unilateral' designation of new PM
|RE
|Energy Up in Anticipation of More Inflation -- Energy Roundup
|DJ
|White House 'cautiously optimistic' on Gaza truce talks
|RE
|Biden, Irish PM talk Gaza ceasefire
|RE
|White House says cautiously optimistic Gaza ceasefire talks are moving in right direction
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 3 PM ET
|DJ