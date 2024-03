Humanitarian aid for Gaza loaded in Cyprus

STORY: This comes after the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (March 8) a maritime aid corridor could start operating between Cyprus and Gaza, as part of accelerating Western efforts to relieve the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

The ship, Open Arms, is expected to depart for Gaza at 1400 GMT on Saturday.