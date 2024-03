STORY: The protesters approached the perimeter of the area where the Oscars were taking place, facing off with police. Those demonstrating said they wanted to voice their condemnation of US support for Israel at one of the country's most prestigious cultural events.

Five months into Israel's campaign following the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, Palestinian health authorities say nearly 31,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza, which is supported by the United States, has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people and led to critical shortages of food, water and medicine.