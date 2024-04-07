ISRAEL'S NETANYAHU: HAMAS HOPES INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE WILL MAKE ISRAEL GIVE IN TO ITS DEMANDS, BUT THAT WILL NOT HAPPEN
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|Delayed 12:48:20 2024-04-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.066 ILS
|+0.01%
|+2.42%
|+2.18%
|01:49pm
|UK support for Israel 'is not unconditional', foreign minister Cameron says
|RE
|01:47pm
|Israel's Netanyahu: No Gaza truce without release of hostages
|RE
