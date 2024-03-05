STORY: Israeli forces raided the Palestinian administrative capital of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank overnight killing a 16-year-old in a refugee camp.

That's according to Palestinian sources, who said on Monday that it was the biggest such operation into the city in years.

The Israeli military said security forces had conducted a counter-terrorism operation in the camp during which a riot broke out, with rocks and gasoline bombs thrown at soldiers, who responded with live fire.

A Palestinian news agency reported 16-year old Mustafa Abu Shalbak was hit in the neck and chest.

An Israeli border police officer was slightly injured during the exchanges.

Violence has surged across the West Bank in parallel to the Gaza war.

At least 400 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers and settlers, and Israel has regularly raided Palestinian areas across the territory it occupied in 1967.

The same Palestinian news agency that reported the details of the 16-year-old's death also said Israeli forces killed a 10-year-old boy in a separate West Bank raid.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.