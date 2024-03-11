The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the report, which said a site in central Gaza's Nusseirat was struck two days ago, based on intelligence that Issa, believed to be the second-in-command of Hamas' armed wing, was there.
Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Israeli newspaper report.
Issa is at the top of Israel's most-wanted list, together with Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, and Hamas' leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, who are believed to have masterminded the group's Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war.
If confirmed, his death could complicate efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal in negotiations that have already stalled.
