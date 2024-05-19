STORY: Residents said Israeli planes and tanks pounded areas across the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Over two dozen Palestinians were killed in the enclave, most of them in a strike on a house in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, according to Gaza health officials and Hamas.

Abu Khaled Moenes lives near the house that was hit.

"...the house was flattened to earth and the entire square around it, where we are, has been destroyed. We have martyrs, the entire house with everyone inside (has been killed). No one survived except a young boy aged eight or nine months."

The strikes came as White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid U.S. calls for a more focused military campaign.

Washington worries for the hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians sheltering in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

And has cited a need not just to evacuate them but also to ensure adequate alternative accommodation.

Israel has been pushing into the city that it says is the last bastion of Hamas forces.

For many, it was one of their few remaining places of refuge.

Speaking to Reuters on Friday, Rafah resident Majid Omran said his family had fled, and returned to what was left of their home in the southern city of Khan Younis.

"Across the Gaza strip there is no safety," he said. "We took our children, grandchildren and daughters and we came and lived above the rubble of our home. Because there is no place to take refuge here."

Israeli forces also pushed deeper into the narrow alleyways of Jabalia in northern Gaza overnight and into Sunday.

The Israeli military has said its operations in Jabalia - the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps - are precise and meant to stop Hamas from reestablishing its grip there.

According to Israeli tallies, the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel that sparked the war killed 1,200 people.

More than 35,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since then, according to the enclave's health ministry.

Aid agencies have warned of widespread hunger in Gaza, and shortages of fuel and medical supplies.