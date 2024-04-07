STORY: The Israeli military has decided to withdraw more ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip as a new round of ceasefire talks is set to begin.

The move leaves just one brigade, according to a spokesperson for the force on Sunday.

They did not give details on reasons for withdrawing soldiers or the numbers involved.

Since the start of the year, Israel has been reducing numbers in Gaza to relieve reservists.

Ally Washington has been adding pressure to improve the humanitarian situation, especially after last week's killing of several aid workers.

Meanwhile, Egypt is preparing to host a new round of talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Both Israel and Hamas said they would attend.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not agree to a ceasefire until the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza are released.

Hamas said an agreement must secure a complete and comprehensive ceasefire, full withdrawal of forces from areas occupied after October 7, and freedom of movement of residents across the Gaza Strip.

Israel's offensive has focused in the past months on the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli tallies, more than 250 hostages were seized and some 1,200 people killed during Hamas' attack.

One of the sites of the tragedy was in Reim, Israel at a music festival where more than 300 lost their lives.

Parents like Erez Zarfati returned to the site Sunday to mourn family members killed six months prior:

"My daughter was 22 years old. Most of our soldiers and most of our very brave, special soldiers are children at the ages of 18 to 21. So this is a war of children."

More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Rafah has become the last refuge for more than a million Palestinians sheltering in the territory near the border with Egypt.