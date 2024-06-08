STORY: This is the moment three of the four freed Israeli hostages disembarked from a helicopter after Israeli forces recused them from Nuseirat, an area in central Gaza Strip on Saturday (June 8).

The four hostages were kidnapped by Hamas-led militants from the Nova music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7 last year.

The attack precipitated the devastating war in Gaza.

The freed hostages also include Noa Argamani, who was seen in a video released by Israel reuniting with her father.

Video of her kidnapping, showing her shouting "Don't kill me!" as she was driven into Gaza on a motorbike, had circulated soon after she was taken.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to the hospital to meet the rescued hostages.

Israeli military released a video of the rescue operation.

Its spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the operation took place under fire in the heart of a residential neigborhood.

He said Hamas had been hiding captives among Gaza civilians under guard by armed militants.

Hagari added that Israeli forces returned fire, including with airstrikes.

A police statement said one Israeli special forces solider was killed during the operation.

A very different picture unfolded back in Gaza.

Palestinian health ministry officials and local medics said an Israeli military assault in the same area the hostages were rescued killed scores of people including women and children.

The ministry did not say how many of the fatalities were combatants.

Emergency response teams were trying to ferry the dead and wounded to hospital in the nearby city of Deir al-Balah but many bodies were still lying in the streets, according to local residents.

Nuseirat, a historic Palestinian refugee camp, has been subjected to heavy Israeli bombing during the war.

:: Netivot, Israel

:: File

According to Israeli tallies, Hamas militants killed some 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages back to Gaza on Oct, 7.

Israeli authorities say 116 are now left in the enclave, including at least 40 who have been declared dead.

Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday that Israel's subsequent bombardment and invasion of Gaza has killed over 36,800 Palestinians.