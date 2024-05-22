JERUSALEM, May 22 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom reported a dip in quarterly net profit, weighed down by lower income at its mobile phone unit Pelephone as a result of Israel's war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Wednesday it earned an adjusted 299 million shekels ($81.5 million) in the first quarter, compared with 321 million a year earlier.

Revenue slipped by 2.3% to 2.26 billion shekels.

Chairman Tomer Raved said the war that began on Oct. 7 after Hamas' attack on Israel had had little overall impact on the company.

However, it said Pelephone had been harmed by a decline in roaming services and the "non-billing of evacuated customers in the line of the conflict".

($1 = 3.6696 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jan Harvey)