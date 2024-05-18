(Fixes headline to read 'demands')

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz demanded on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commit to an agreed vision for the Gaza conflict that would include stipulating who might rule the territory after the war with Hamas.

In a news conference, Gantz said he wanted the war cabinet to form a six-point plan by June 8. If his expectations are not met, Gantz said, he would withdraw his centrist party from the conservative premier's emergency government.

(This story has been refiled to say 'demands', instead of 'demand', in the headline)

(Writing by Dan Williams)