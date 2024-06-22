STORY: At least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on districts of Gaza City on Saturday, (June 22) the director of the Hamas-run government media office has said.

Ismail Al-Thawabta said one Israeli strike in Al-Shati, one of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, killed 24 people while another 18 died in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

This man, Hassan Zayara, said he was 300 meters away when the strike hit in Al-Shati.

Half his house has been destroyed, he says, and his wife, son, daughter and granddaughter are all in hospital.

Israel's military said IDF fighter jets had struck two "Hamas military infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City".

It said more details would be released soon.

Hamas did not comment on the Israeli claim to have hit its military infrastructure.

In a statement it said the attacks had targeted the civilian population and vowed that a price would be paid for Israel's "violations against our people".

Israel's ground and air campaign was triggered when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7.

According to Israeli tallies, around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage.

Israel's retaliation has left Gaza in ruins.

More than 37,400 people have been killed, according to Hamas-run Palestinian health authorities.

More than eight months into the war, Israel's advance is now focused on the two last areas its forces have yet to seize.

That's Rafah on Gaza's southern edge and the area surrounding Deir al-Balah in the center.