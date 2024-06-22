CAIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - At least 42 were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Al-Tuffah and Al-Shati districts, Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of the Hamas-run government media office told Reuters. (Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Jaidaa Taha; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|Delayed 05:28:05 2024-06-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.02 ILS
|+1.03%
|0.00%
|+0.14%
