STORY: :: Students walk out of Duke University's commencement

over guest speaker Jerry Seinfeld's support of Israel

:: Durham, North Carolina

:: May 12, 2024

Other graduates shouted "Jerry! Jerry!" as the actor received an honorary degree, and Seinfeld delivered his speech without major interruptions. He visited Israel and has vocally supported it since Oct. 7 when militant group Hamas killed 1,200 people and abducted 252 others, even as Israel's military operations since have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The walkout was the latest manifestation of protests that have roiled U.S. campuses as students call for universities to divest from arms suppliers and other companies profiting from the war and amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting.