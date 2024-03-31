Mourning for West Bank boy killed in Israeli raid

STORY: A group of boys were seen gathered around Kameel's body, bidding him farewell, before people carried the body away in a large procession, chanting angrily along the way.

Since the Gaza war began, Israel has stepped up military raids in the West Bank, where violence had already been surging for over a year. UN records show that Israeli forces or settlers have killed hundreds of Palestinians in West Bank clashes since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.