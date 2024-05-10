STORY: :: Israeli prime minister Netanyahu says he hopes he can "overcome disagreements" with Biden

:: Jerusalem, Israel

:: May 9, 2024

:: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister

"I've known (U.S. President) Joe Biden for many years, 40 years and more. You know, we often had our agreements, but we've had our disagreements. We've been able to overcome them. I hope we can overcome them now, but we will do what we have to do to protect our country, and that means protect our future."

:: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister

"You know, we've lost hundreds of soldiers who fought bravely and fell in Gaza. And, you know, it requires continuous effort of assistance and treatment because their souls are scarred. But at the same time, we also think about the reconstruction of Gaza once we eliminate these terrorists, these terrorist thugs who are controlling it."

:: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister

"If Israel has to stand alone, we'll stand alone. But we also know we are not alone because we have so many decent people everywhere who do support us, who do understand the truth, and we will defeat our enemies and we will secure our future."

In a CNN interview on Wednesday (May 8), Biden warned Israel that the U.S. would stop supplying weapons if Israeli forces go ahead with a major invasion of Rafah.

Israel has destroyed 20 of Hamas' 24 "terrorist" battalions, Netanyahu said in an interview on the "Dr. Phil Primetime" show on Thursday (May 9). He added that the remaining four are in Rafah, and that is why Israeli forces have to enter the area.