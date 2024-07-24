WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that Israel does not seek to resettle Gaza and that after the war with Hamas militants the enclave should be led by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy his country.

Speaking to a joint meeting of Congress, Netanyahu said that for the foreseeable future, however, Israel would need overriding security control of Gaza. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Matt Spetalnick and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Ismail Shakil)