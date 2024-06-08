STORY: :: Netanyahu praises Israel's rescue of four hostages, vowing to help free others held by Hamas

:: June 8, 2024

:: Ramat Gan, Israel

:: Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

"Israel just carried out a remarkable rescue operation of four hostages held by Hamas. This operation required courage and ingenuity of the highest degree and our soldiers performed in an unmatchable way. We're committed to getting the release of all the hostages and we expect Hamas to release them all. And if they don't, we'll do whatever it takes to get them all back home."

At a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel, Netanyahu promised to secure the release of all the remaining hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza.