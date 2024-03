STORY: "Eliminating the remaining terrorists battalions in Rafah goes hand-in-hand with enabling the civilian population to leave Rafah," he said Netanyahu said during a press statement in Jerusalem with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It's not something we will do while keeping the population locked in place. In fact, we'll do the very opposite, we will enable them to leave," he added.

The German Chancellor said that an Israeli assault on Rafah would make regional peace "very difficult."