Dow futures rise as investors balance AI hopes with rate concerns

U.S. stock futures were mostly higher on Monday as investors balanced optimism over artificial intelligence with concern over monetary policy.

The End of Japan's Negative Rates Will Be a Slow-Moving Tsunami

The long-term effects of positive rates could be profound-on everything from mortgage rates to U.S. government finances.

After the Putin Rally, Europe's Defense Stocks Get a Trump Bump

Arms manufacturers such as Rheinmetall are expanding to fill the space left by retreating U.S. security ambitions.

The Fed's Challenge: Has It Hit the Brakes Hard Enough?

A resilient economy weakens the argument that monetary policy is too tight, but that could soon change.

China's Economy Has a New Problem: Its Job Market

Joblessness rose for the third straight month, pointing to pockets of weakness in China's economy.

Specialist Buyout Firms Cash In on Shale Consolidation

Some private-equity firms backing oil-and-gas producers cashed in on rising consolidation in the U.S. shale industry last year, selling assets for an expected $30.55 billion and fueling distributions to investors.

Hannon's Take: ECB Targets June Cut. Will The Fed Be There?

Surprisingly hot inflation readings suggests the U.S. Federal Reserve may be a laggard.

Investors Get a Reminder That India Makes Sudden Moves Too

Foreign investors have increasingly shifted their investments to India from China in recent years, but a recent clampdown on one of its biggest financial technology companies has rattled some nerves.

Israel Raids Gaza Hospital Where It Says Militants Regrouped

The raid at Al-Shifa Hospital shows that militants may have re-entered areas Israel already cleared in the enclave.

Gold Miners, Enjoying Record Prices, Are Wary of Hedging Their Bets

Gold prices are trading around record highs after climbing by about 20% since early October.

