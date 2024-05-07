Stocks Extend Rally Ahead of Busy Earnings Slate

The S&P 500 rose 1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%. Walt Disney, Uber and Airbnb are among the companies reporting results this week.

Fed Reluctance to Cut Rates Makes Easing Harder for Emerging Markets

Central banks in Brazil and Mexico that led the global fight against inflation could now be stuck with steep interest rates due, in part, to the U.S. Federal Reserve's reluctance to cut.

Dividends Aren't Just for Slow-Growth Stocks

Apple boosted its dividend, and Meta, Alphabet, and Booking all initiated dividends this year. It's all the rage for cash-rich companies.

Israel Attacks Rafah, as It Questions Hamas Cease-Fire Terms

Israel is studying the militant group's statement, which came soon after Israel urged evacuations before an offensive on Rafah.

U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Slow

The Conference Board's employment trends index fell to 111.25 in April from a downwardly revised 112.16 in March.

Regulator Explores Naming Companies Tied to Auditing Deficiencies Amid Investor Pushback

Shareholders have long called for such disclosure in inspection reports, in part a bid to learn which specific audits had problems.

Paul Weiss Scores Another Top Dealmaker in Hiring Push

Jim Langston is leaving Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton to join Paul Weiss's mergers-and-acquisitions practice.

China's Xi Shouldn't Expect an Easy Ride in Europe This Time

The Chinese leader's visit is set to test Europe's willingness to confront Beijing over its support of Russia and trade practices that have hurt European industries.

How Online Shopping Is Saving the Bricks-and-Mortar Store

Retailers are increasingly relying on their shops as fulfillment hubs.

India's Boom Faces a Pitfall: Sharing the Wealth

To become an economic powerhouse like China, India urgently needs to address rising income inequality.

