Nikkei Stock Average Rises Above 40000 for First Time

The climb was driven by greater corporate earnings and a surge in chip-related stocks, thanks to enthusiasm for beneficiaries of artificial intelligence.

Stocks Poised for Muted Opening

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for January and the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book both come out Wednesday, and the February jobs report arrives Friday.

Saudi-Led Oil Producing Nations Extend Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Algeria all decided to extend their voluntary production cuts through the end of June, instead of easing them at the end of March.

How to Invest in a Bull Market

In times like these, financial advisers caution clients not to let a fear of missing out drive their decision-making.

Stock Funds Rise 5.2% Thanks to 'Magnificent Seven'

February's gains were the fourth straight for the market. Also: A flashback to Dow 10000-which was 25 years ago this month.

The World Is in for Another China Shock

Imports from China in the early 2000s lowered prices and wiped out U.S. jobs. A sequel of sorts might be in the making.

Red Sea Conflict Threatens Key Internet Cables

Maritime attacks are complicating repairs on underwater cables that carry the world's web traffic.

Step Aside, ESG. BlackRock Is Doing 'Transition Investing' Now.

The world's biggest asset manager has abandoned the acronym while pumping billions of dollars into clean energy.

Negotiators Say Gaza Truce Could Be Near, but Obstacles Remain

Hamas and Israel are making slow progress and could strike an agreement before Ramadan, Egyptian officials said.

Voters Are More Upbeat on Economy, but Biden Gets Little Benefit, WSJ Poll Shows

Trump remains in stronger position in a likely 2024 rematch as immigration rises to the top issue for voters.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-24 2115ET