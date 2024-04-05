Stocks Drop After Fed Officials Cast Doubt on Rate Cuts

All 11 of the S&P 500's sectors fall.

Barkin says Fed would be 'smart' to take its time to cut rates due to persistent inflation

"No one wants inflation to reemerge," Thomas Barkin said in a speech to homebuilders in Virginia, citing a strong labor market in the United States.

Oil Is Hitting Its Highest Level in Months-Just in Time for Summer Driving Season

Brent crude futures, the benchmark, have climbed 16% in 2024 to just under $90 a barrel, a level last breached in late October.

Biden Ties Support for Israel to Civilian Protection in Gaza

Israel announces steps to expand aid into the enclave following a tense call between Biden and Netanyahu.

European Banks Seem Eager to Cut Rates, Unlike the Fed. Why It Matters.

Rate cut talk has quickened at the Bank of England and European Central Bank, but Federal Reserve officials are in no rush to cut borrowing costs.

Silver prices settle near a three-year high. A long bull market may be close behind.

Silver prices end higher on Thursday to notch a sixth consecutive session gain and their highest settlement in nearly 3 years.

Jobless claims climb to nine-week high of 221,000 - but there's no sign of worsening labor market

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week rose to a nine-week high of 221,000. but they remained quite low and didn't show any deterioration in the labor market.

U.S. trade deficit widens for third straight month in February

The U.S. international trade deficit widened 1.9% in February to a seasonally adjusted $68.9 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday. It is the third straight month with a wider deficit and the largest imbalance since last April.

Bird Flu Spreads to Cattle, Raising Fears on Farms

An avian-influenza outbreak that has led to the death of about 80 million birds is now sickening dairy cattle, temporarily curbing their milk production.

Canada Goods-Trade Surplus Widens With Strongest Export Growth in Six Months

Canada's goods-trade surplus with the rest of the world widened more than expected in February as record gold shipments helped drive the strongest export growth in six months.

