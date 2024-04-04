Stocks Drop After Fed Officials Cast Doubt on Rate Cuts

All 11 of the S&P 500's sectors fall.

Barkin says Fed would be 'smart' to take its time to cut rates due to persistent inflation

"No one wants inflation to reemerge," Thomas Barkin said in a speech to homebuilders in Virginia, citing a strong labor market in the United States.

Biden Urges Immediate Gaza Cease-Fire in Call With Israel's Netanyahu

The conversation between the two leaders came after the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers.

Silver prices settle near a three-year high. A long bull market may be close behind.

Silver prices end higher on Thursday to notch a sixth consecutive session gain and their highest settlement in nearly 3 years.

Jobless claims climb to nine-week high of 221,000 - but there's no sign of worsening labor market

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week rose to a nine-week high of 221,000. but they remained quite low and didn't show any deterioration in the labor market.

U.S. trade deficit widens for third straight month in February

The U.S. international trade deficit widened 1.9% in February to a seasonally adjusted $68.9 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday. It is the third straight month with a wider deficit and the largest imbalance since last April.

Bird Flu Spreads to Cattle, Raising Fears on Farms

An avian influenza outbreak that has led to the death of about 80 million birds is now sickening dairy cattle, temporarily curbing their milk production.

Canada Goods-Trade Surplus Widens With Strongest Export Growth in Six Months

Canada's goods-trade surplus with the rest of the world widened more than expected in February as record gold shipments helped drive the strongest export growth in six months.

What's Wrong With the Economy? It's You, Not the Data

Many Americans believe that the economy and their finances are worse than they really are.

Banks Are Extending Office Loans. Are They Also Pretending?

Many 2023 maturities were pushed into 2024, giving lenders more time for rates to drop and other investors to come in.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-24 1715ET