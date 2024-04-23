Sales of new homes rebound in March

New-home sales were at a 693,000 annual rate in March, compared with 637,000 in February.

S&P 500 Climbs With Tesla Earnings in the Spotlight

Stocks were making gains after a slew of household names released earnings.

World Primed for More Balanced Growth as U.S. Cools, Peers Pick Up Pace

Activity in the U.S. private sector slowed in April amid signs of a pickup in other leading economies, a sign that global growth is set to be more broadly balanced this year.

Blackstone's Beleaguered Real-Estate Fund Stems Exodus

The firm was able to fulfill all investor redemption requests in February and March for the first time since late 2022.

Israel Wants Hamas Out of Gaza but Even Rooting It From the North Hasn't Worked

Eradicating the militant group from the enclave has proved an elusive goal for Israel, whose forces confront a resurgence in areas they had declared cleared.

Cathie Wood's Popular ARK Funds Are Sinking Fast

Investors have pulled a net $2.2 billion from ARK's active funds this year, topping outflows from all of 2023.

BOE Chief Economist Pill Says Key Rate Cut Is Some Way Off

A first cut in the Bank of England's key interest rate remains some way off, its chief economist said.

ECB Will Consider Fed's Progress When Deciding on Rate Cuts, De Guindos Says

The ECB will take account of the Fed's progress in lowering inflation when it decides the pace of cuts to its key interest rate after a first move in June, its vice president said in an interview.

U.K. Flagship FTSE 100 Index Hits Fresh Record High

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 opened at an all-time high as weakness in the pound and easing geopolitics boosted the performance of the blue-chip index.

Gold Futures Slump as Middle East Tensions Ease

Precious metal prices tumbled as tensions between Israel and Iran eased and safe-haven demand for gold melted away.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-24 1115ET