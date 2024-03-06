S&P 500 Drops Farther From Record

Nvidia was the only member of the Magnificent Seven tech stocks that gained.

ISM service-sector gauge continues on soft pace of growth in February

The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday that its service-sector PMI fell to 52.6% from 53.4% in the prior month.

The Believers Who Rode Bitcoin to a Record High-and the Ones Who Missed Out

Wild fluctuations in the price of bitcoin have left some celebrating windfalls and others kicking themselves for bailing on it.

Australia's Economy Continues to Slow as Rates, Costs Crush Confidence

The data added to concern that a hard landing is coming.

South Korea Inflation Reaccelerates, Backing BOK's Hawkish Stance

The consumer-price index rises 3.1%, above expectations for a 3.0% rate.

Mediators Try to Buy More Time as Israel, Hamas Dig In Heels on Truce Talks

U.S. and Arab mediators propose a brief humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza while Israel and Hamas continue cease-fire negotiations.

The Problem Isn't Big Banks-It's Banks Getting Bigger

Going from a midsize lender to a larger one comes with regulatory and other challenges.

Pennsylvania Employees' Pension Reins In Private-Equity Commitment Plans

The $35.5 billion public pension plan is contending with overexposure to private-equity investments.

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High. Why More Big Moves Could Come Soon.

The price of gold closed at an all-time high and is pushing higher again with important catalysts looming.

China Sets High Bar for Growth-and Turns to an Old Crisis Playbook

The target of 5% growth this year came alongside a rare intervention typically reserved for emergencies.

