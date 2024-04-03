Renewed Inflation Fears Drive Stocks Lower

Rising commodity prices are clouding the interest-rate outlook.

Fed's Mester still expects 3 rate cuts in 2024 but it is a 'close call'

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday that she still expects three interest rate cuts in 2024 but said it was a close call. "I still think three is reasonable, but it's close call," Mester told reporters after a speech.

China's Service Economy Expands Further, Caixin PMI Shows

A private gauge of China's services activities edged deeper into expansionary territory for a 15th straight month in March.

Australian Consumer Confidence Slips Last Week

Consumer confidence fell 0.3 point to 82.8, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

Israel-Iran Conflict Threatens to Spill Into Open Warfare

Tehran vowed to respond to an attack that killed top military officials.

U.S. factory orders rise in February after two straight monthly declines

Orders for manufactured goods rebounded 1.4% in February after two straight monthly declines, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. The increase was higher than the 1% gain expected by economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal.

Job openings stay at 8.8 million. Labor market still plenty robust.

The number of job openings in the U.S. totaled 8.8 million in February for the second month in a row, showing a labor market with plenty of residual strength.

German Inflation Fell to Near Three-Year Low Ahead of ECB Meeting

German inflation fell to its lowest level since May 2021, nearing the European Central Bank's target as its policymakers consider when to first cut interest rates ahead of a meeting next week.

Israel Confronts Fallout After Strike That Killed Seven Gaza Aid Workers

Western capitals demanded an explanation for the incident, which killed World Central Kitchen staff, including a U.S.-Canadian dual citizen.

Medicare Keeps Getting Tougher for Health Insurers

Managed care stocks are set to fall due to disappointment with the government's decision not to revise the 2025 Medicare payment proposal.

