S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Inflation Data

Government-bond yields slipped, while gold prices clinched a third consecutive record close.

European Central Bank to stand pat this week but faster-than-the-Fed rate cuts may hit euro

The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday to leave interest rates at record highs but to imply that a cut in borrowing costs is likely by the summer

Bank of America says the copper supply crisis is here

Copper was thought to be headed toward a supply crisis as the world adopts electric vehicles and other greenification measures.

Hamas, Israel Remain Far Apart on Gaza Cease-Fire Deal

Israel and Hamas are considering a new U.S. proposal for a cease-fire but mediators caution that the two sides remain far from a deal.

Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Interest Rates Steady as Rate-Cut Anticipation Builds

The focus will be on whether the central bank sets the stage for future rate cuts amid softer inflation and higher unemployment.

BOJ Gov. Leaves Door Open to Future Rate Increases

The Bank of Japan will maintain accommodative monetary conditions for now, Gov. Kazuo Ueda reiterated Tuesday, while not ruling out the possibility of further policy changes.

U.K. Retail Sales Get Lift from Easter Break

U.K. retail sales for the five weeks to March. 30 increased by 3.5% on year, with businesses expecting an uplift in consumer confidence as the weather gets warmer, according to a British Retail Consortium report.

American Investors Embrace a Less-Democratic India

India's economic might is on the rise, but it's undergoing a democratic recession. American businesses seem to prefer this.

China Vehicle Sales Rebound

China vehicle sales rose in March, bouncing back from a weaker showing the prior month, signaling that demand may be turning a corner.

China Pushes Back Against Yellen's Warnings on Overcapacity

Chinese officials have dismissed concerns raised by the U.S. Treasury Secretary that it should scale back on industrial production, saying that the country is developing its economy appropriately.

