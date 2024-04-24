Big Tech Leads Market Rally Ahead of Earnings

Investors breathed a sigh of relief as Treasurys and oil prices stabilized.

World Primed for More Balanced Growth as U.S. Cools, Peers Pick Up Pace

Activity in the U.S. private sector slowed in April amid signs of a pickup in other leading economies, a sign that global growth is set to be more broadly balanced this year.

Why gold's 3% dip may help fuel a run to fresh record highs

Here's what could return gold to record highs.

New-home sales post biggest jump since December 2022

New-home sales were at a 693,000 annual rate in March, compared with 637,000 in February.

Blackstone's Beleaguered Real-Estate Fund Stems Exodus

The firm was able to fulfill all investor redemption requests in February and March for the first time since late 2022.

Israel Wants Hamas Out of Gaza, but Even Uprooting It From the North Hasn't Worked

Eradicating the militant group from the enclave has proved an elusive goal for Israel, whose forces confront a resurgence in areas they had declared cleared.

Cathie Wood's Popular ARK Funds Are Sinking Fast

Investors have pulled a net $2.2 billion from ARK's active funds this year, topping outflows from all of 2023.

BOE Chief Economist Pill Says Key Rate Cut Is Some Way Off

A first cut in the Bank of England's key interest rate remains some way off, its chief economist said.

U.K. Flagship FTSE 100 Index Hits Fresh Record High

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 opened at an all-time high as weakness in the pound and easing geopolitics boosted the performance of the blue-chip index.

Driebusch's Take: String of Successful IPOs Suggest Risk Tolerance Is Rebounding

Cybersecurity software company Rubrik is listing its shares in a long-awaited initial public offering this week, the latest in a string of high-profile IPOs.

