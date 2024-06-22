STORY: :: Palestinians lay their loved ones to rest

following Israeli strikes on western Rafah

:: Khan Younis, Gaza

:: June 21, 2024

Mourners gathered in Khan Younis to bid farewell to their loved ones as they laid them to rest .

The Gaza health ministry said at least 25 Palestinians had been killed in Mawasi in western Rafah and 50 wounded. Palestinians said a tank shell had hit a tent housing displaced families.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reported strikes on Mawasi and a separate incident in Gaza City.

It said its forces were conducting "precise, intelligence-based" actions in the Rafah area, where troops were involved in close-quarter combat and had located tunnels used by militants.