Palestinians scramble for airdropped aid

March 05, 2024 at 06:07 pm EST Share

STORY: The U.S. military, in coordination with Jordan, airdropped 36,000 meals into northern Gaza on Tuesday, a program Washington began last week. Aid agencies say this is paltry compared to the scale of the hunger.

Reuters was able to confirm the location by buildings, road layouts, and terrain seen in the videos which matched satellite imagery of the area. Parachutes seen in the videos match parachutes seen in Reuters footage filmed on Tuesday.