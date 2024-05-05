STORY: Tensions flared at UVA's campus in Charlottesville, where protests had been largely peaceful until Saturday morning, when police officers in riot gear were seen in a video moving on an encampment on the campus' lawn, and using what appeared to be chemical spray.

The University of Virginia said in a news release that protesters had violated several university policies including setting up tents on Friday (May 3) night and using amplified sound.

Students across the U.S. have rallied or set up tents at dozens of universities to protest the months-long war in Gaza and call on President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel, to do more to stop the bloodshed in Gaza.

They also demand their schools divest from companies that support Israel's government, such as arms suppliers.