STORY: Footage from the scene showed protesters carrying banners with messages such as "Permanent Ceasefire Now," "Stop the World for Gaza" and "Stop Arming Israel."

Protests demanding a ceasefire in Gaza have occurred in many U.S. cities in recent months, including near airports and bridges in New York City and Los Angeles, vigils outside the White House and marches in Washington.

Airport officials said the international terminal remained open but passengers were re-routed around the activity. Activists blocked the roadway outside the airport, marched in circles and chanted slogans.

Passengers planning to reach the terminal were told to get dropped off at the rental car center and take an air train to the terminal. There were no known flight delays.