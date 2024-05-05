STORY: Eyewitness videos showed dozens of students wearing the traditional keffiyeh scarves and graduation caps, waving Palestinian flags among cheers and boos from a crowd of thousands at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The ceremony continued and campus police escorted the protesters toward the back of the stadium, but no arrests were made, according to a university spokesperson.

The University of Michigan is one of the many universities that altered their security protocols for graduation ceremonies.

The school told Reuters last week that it trained staff volunteers in mitigating disruptions, a change from the usual duties of guiding guests around campus and showing them to their seats.

Students across the U.S. have rallied or set up tents at dozens of universities to protest the months-long war in Gaza and call on President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel, to do more to stop the bloodshed in Gaza. They also demand their schools divest from companies that support Israel's government, such as arms suppliers.

Police have so far arrested over 2,000 protesters at colleges around the country.

The anti-war protests have been staged in response to Israel's offensive in Gaza, which it launched after a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that Israel says killed 1,200 people. Israel has killed over 34,000 people in retaliation, according to Gaza health authorities, and flattened the Palestinian territory.