STORY: A protester who did not wish to be named encouraged those at the scene to "mask up".

"A few months ago we had a doxing truck on campus with students full names and photos driving around campus, and that makes students unsafe," she said.

The war in Gaza continues to reverberate through U.S. university campuses where students have camped out in tents as they protested Israel's actions in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian groups have called on universities to end investments in companies that support or profit from Israel's military actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.