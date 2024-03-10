STORY: Protesters were chanting "Never again is now" and "Ceasefire now" at a square close to the museum, while holding Palestinian flags.

Health officials in Gaza say nearly 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its offensive there in response to an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas fighters on southern Israel, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel denies allegations of having carried out war crimes, saying its forces abide by international law while fighting Palestinian militants who operate in densely populated civilian areas.

A spokesperson for Herzog declined comment.

The museum told media that it had invited Herzog before the Hamas attack and Israel's subsequent offensive in Gaza.

It said in a statement it recognized that Herzog's attendance raised questions but added that he represented the homeland of Dutch Holocaust survivors who emigrated to Israel.

Nazi Germany killed six million Jews during World War Two. Modern Israel was founded in 1948 as a safe haven for Jews.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander is set to meet Herzog on Sunday.