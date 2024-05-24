May 24, 2024 at 10:16 am EDT

(Reuters) - Israel was ordered by the World Court on Friday to halt its military assault on the city of Rafah in Gaza.

Here are some reactions:

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the ruling by the U.N.'s International Court of Justice.

"The presidency welcomes the decision issued by the International Court of Justice, which represents an international consensus on the demand to stop the all-out war on Gaza," Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.

ISRAEL

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said after the ruling that those demanding Israel stop the war were also demanding that it cease to exist, which Israel would not agree to.

Before the ruling, an Israeli government spokesperson said: "No power on Earth will stop Israel from protecting its citizens and going after Hamas in Gaza".

(Compiled by Andrew Cawthorne, Editing by William Maclean)