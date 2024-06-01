CAIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud received a call from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday during which they discussed the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal, the Saudi state news agency said. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Adam Makary)
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|Delayed 05:29:07 2024-05-31 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.026 ILS
|+0.58%
|+0.96%
|+0.68%
|10:19am
