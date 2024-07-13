STORY: :: An Israeli attack kills scores and leaves hundred wounded in Khan Younis, Gaza's health ministry says

:: Israel's army said it had targeted Hamas' military chief

:: July 13, 2024

"They're all gone, my whole family's gone.. where are my brothers? They're all gone, they're all gone. There's no one left."

The attack hit tents housing displaced people in Gaza's Khan Younis, the Hamas-run media office said.

Israeli Army Radio said it was unclear whether Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed.

The Gaza health ministry said in a statement that Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis received 20 bodies and 90 wounded. The statement didn't give a final figure of victims moved to other medical facilities.

The Hamas-run media office said at least 100 people had been killed and wounded, including members of the Civil Emergency Service. The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.