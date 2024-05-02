STORY: Rudd was a leader of the Students for a Democratic Society back in the 1960's while he was an undergraduate student at Columbia. And in 1968, Rudd was instrumental in leading a week-long occupation at Columbia to protest the Vietnam War, as well as the university's plans to build a gymnasium in nearby Harlem that activists claimed would effectively be segregated.

"We felt the moral impetus to act," Rudd said, to respond to the "mass murder in Vietnam."

"They're doing the same thing," he said. "they're responding to what I would consider a moral atrocity. I think they consider it to be a moral atrocity."