STORY: :: Graphic Warning

Air raid sirens blared in Tel Aviv on Sunday (May 26), sending residents running for cover for the first time in months.

The Hamas militant group said it had launched a missile attack on Israel's largest city.

:: Herzliya, Israel

Video obtained by Reuters shows the remains of a rocket outside a school. Another rocket struck the roof of this home in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military said eight projectiles were identified crossing from the area of Rafah, the southern tip of the Gaza Strip.

It said a number of the projectiles were intercepted. Israeli emergency services said they had received no reports of casualties.

But the volley demonstrated the armed Palestinian group's resilience despite Israel's Gaza offensive.

Source: Israeli Military

Israel invaded Gaza after Hamas-led militants attacked Israeli communities on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's retaliatory operation is now in its seventh month, and Palestinian health officials say Israel's campaign has killed more than 35,000 people.

:: Gaza City, Gaza

Swaths of the densely-populated Gaza Strip have been reduced to rubble.

:: May 25, 2024

Relief organizations have warned Gaza's population is catastrophically short of food and medicine, and blamed Israel for limiting aid into the enclave.

:: Source: Israeli Military

To relieve some of the pain, the U.S. military built a pier to receive aid by sea.

Video released by the Israeli military on Sunday purports to show trucks loaded with supplies at the new pier.

:: Source: Israeli Military

Focus in both the fighting and cease-fire talks continues to center on the city of Rafah, where Israeli forces say they are committed to rooting out remaining Hamas fighters.

:: May 24, 2024

The International Court of Justice last week ordered Israel to halt its military operation in Rafah, citing the threat to civilians seeking refuge there.