By Mauro Orru

Italy's competition watchdog fined TikTok 10 million euros ($10.9 million), saying the company isn't doing enough to prevent the dissemination of what it called potentially dangerous content on the popular video-sharing app.

The Italian Competition Authority said Thursday that TikTok bears responsibility for the proliferation of content that might threaten the psychological and physical safety of users, particularly minors. The authority, known as AGCM, said the company isn't fully complying with its own guidelines to ensure that its platform is a safe space, disregarding what it called teenagers' tendency to emulate group behavior.

TikTok didn't respond to a request for comment. According to the group's guidelines, TikTok doesn't allow content depicting, promoting, normalizing or glorifying activities that could lead to suicide, self-harm or eating disorders, though users can share their experiences with these issues to raise awareness.

The fine, levied on TikTok's Italian, Irish and U.K. subsidiaries, comes roughly a year after the AGCM launched an investigation into the company. At the time, the regulator said TikTok hadn't set up adequate protocols to monitor content posted by users and remove videos that were deemed harmful.

TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has grown into a massive social-media platform that is especially popular with young users, including minors. A 2021 investigation from The Wall Street Journal found that its algorithms can drive minors to videos about sex, drugs, depression and eating disorders.

In 2022, parents of two children filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against TikTok in California, alleging that the minors had died from participating in the "blackout challenge" that involves people choking themselves until they pass out.

The AGCM said TikTok's algorithms were disseminating potentially dangerous content through the app's "Following" and "For You" feeds, prompting users to spend more time on the platform.

The Italian fine, albeit small, comes at a particularly difficult time for TikTok. In the U.S., the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill on Wednesday that would force parent company ByteDance to divest itself of TikTok or ban the app from operating in the country.

The short-video app has faced scrutiny over how its algorithms work to select content for users, both on sensitive issues such as teen depression as well as on global debates such as the Israel-Hamas war. U.S. officials repeatedly said TikTok's China-based ownership potentially gives Beijing a way to collect data on Americans and influence public opinion.

