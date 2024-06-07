U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER SCHUMER: I HAVE CLEAR AND PROFOUND DISAGREEMENTS WITH NETANYAHU
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|Delayed 11:08:55 2024-06-06 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.048 ILS
|-0.10%
|+0.45%
|+0.71%
|Jun. 02
|Netanyahu aide: Biden's Gaza plan 'not a good deal' but Israel accepts it
|RE
|Jun. 02
|Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed
|RE
Oil Market's Reaction to Iran's Attack on Israel 'Surprising,' Commerzbank Says
