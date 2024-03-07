STORY: The United States military will construct a port along Gaza's coast to receive humanitarian assistance by sea.

That's according to U.S. officials, who said the plan would be announced as a part of President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Thursday.

The Biden Administration has expressed mounting frustration over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the difficulty of delivering air to millions of Palestinians stranded in the enclave.

Deliveries by trucks have been interrupted by warfare, looting, and Israeli protesters at the Egypt-Gaza crossing.

And the U.S. this week began airdrops, along with other nations such as France, Belgium, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

"We're exploring other channels to get aid into Gaza, including a maritime route. To that end, we're looking at both military and commercial options to move assistance by sea.

White House spokesperson John Kirby earlier this week had said they were looking at bringing in supplies by sea but that the logistics were difficult.

"I mean, yes, you can move more volume in ships, whether they're military or commercial ships. But eventually that stuff has to get ashore and has to get loaded on to vehicles and then trucked in. So the trucks are the best way to do that and that's why we've been working so hard to try to increase the flow."

Officials at a news briefing said the Mediterranean port would be temporary, and built in cooperation with other countries and humanitarian partners. They estimated the port would increase the delivery of aid by "hundreds of additional truckloads" per day, and added that security would be coordinated with Israel.