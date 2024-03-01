(Alliance News) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used a Friday evening address to warn that democracy is being targeted by extremists.

Sunak said there are "forces here at home trying to tear us apart".

Speaking at a lectern outside the doors of No 10 Downing Street, Sunak warned about the current situation in Britain, in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks by Hamas against Israel.

And he said the victory of George Galloway in the Rochdale by-election was "beyond alarming".

"In recent weeks and months, we have seen a shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality," he said in a hastily arranged address to the nation.

"What started as protests on our streets have descended into intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence.

"Jewish children, fearful to wear their school uniform lest it reveals their identity. Muslim women abused in the street for the actions of a terrorist group they have no connection with.

"Now our democracy itself is a target. Council meetings and local events have been stormed. MPs do not feel safe in their homes. Long-standing parliamentary conventions have been upended because of safety concerns.

"And it's beyond alarming that last night, the Rochdale by-election returned a candidate that dismisses the horror of what happened on October 7, who glorifies Hezbollah and is endorsed by Nick Griffin, the racist former leader of the BNP."

In his victory speech, newly elected Rochdale MP George Galloway announced that his win was "for Gaza" following a campaign dominated by the conflict.

Sunak, in a message aimed at those taking part in pro-Palestine protests, urged people to reject extremist messages.

source: PA

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.