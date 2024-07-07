STORY: :: The UK will seek a 'balanced position' on Israel

and Gaza, says its new foreign secretary

:: July 6, 2024

:: David Lammy, UK Foreign Secretary

"Let's be clear that the time has come for the United Kingdom to reconnect with the outside world, and we have been very clear on that in the British Labour Party. I want to get back to a balanced position, on Israel, Gaza. We've been very clear that we want to see a ceasefire, and we have been calling for that since the end of last year. We want to see those hostages out. But when we see the tremendous loss of life, 38,000 people, women and children, the fighting has to stop. The aid has got to get in. And I will use all diplomatic efforts to ensure that we get to that ceasefire."

Lammy is on a visit to Germany, his first international trip following the Labour Party's thumping victory in Britain's election on Friday, which ended 14 years of Conservative government and propelled Keir Starmer to power as prime minister.

Lammy did not elaborate.