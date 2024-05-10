DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization said on Friday it had received a report of a failed hijacking attempt of a vessel 195 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden.

The vessel's master reported being approached by a small craft carrying five or six armed people with ladders.

Houthi militants in Yemen have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in and around the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean to show support for the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Maritime sources say pirates may be encouraged by a relaxation of security or may be taking advantage of the chaos caused by attacks on shipping by the Iran-aligned Houthis.

After firing on the vessel, the people in the small craft were forced to abort their approach when the security team on the vessel returned fire, the UKMTO reported.

The vessel and its crew are reported to be safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, it said. (Reporting by Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Michael Georgy and Mark Potter)